Alice L. Nulty, 93, of Wilton, died peacefully on Thursday, June 8, 2023. She was the loving wife of the late Frank J. Nulty.

Mrs. Nulty was born in Brooklyn, NY a daughter of the late Richard and Alice (Flynn) Brennan. Alice attended St. Agnes High School in Rockville Center, NY, and graduated from Fordham University in 1951. She worked in the society department of Newsday and married Frank in September 1953. After a 20-year break devoted to her five children, she went back to work and retired from Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan in 1988.

A resident of Wilton for the past 59 years, Mrs. Nulty was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed tennis, swimming and golf and was an active member of Silver Spring Country Club in Ridgefield as well as the Wilton YMCA. She was an avid reader and enjoyed completing the New York Times crossword puzzle.

Mrs. Nulty is survived by her five children: Michael Nulty; Kathleen Nulty; Christopher Nulty and his wife, Linda; Bill Nulty and his wife, Jeri; and Liz Nulty. She is also survived by eight grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Frank, and her parents, Mrs. Nulty was predeceased by her siblings — Richard A. Brennan II, Mary Hassett, and Patricia Rezanka — as well as a daughter-in-law, Patricia Nulty, and granddaughter, Caitlin Nulty.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, June 20, from 5-7 p.m. Kane Funeral Home (25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 21, at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church (229 Danbury Rd.). Interment will take place privately.

