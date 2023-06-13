The following is a press release from the Town of Wilton.

On Thursday, June 15 at 4 p.m., the Town of Wilton will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to recognize the recent completion of the Wilton pedestrian bridge at Wilton Train Station. The ribbon cutting will take place at the bridge entrance on the west side of the Norwalk River adjacent to the Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT).

Members of the Wilton community are invited to attend the ceremony and then perhaps enjoy a walk on the NRVT. Granola bars, dog treats and water bottles will be given out.

The pedestrian bridge connects Wilton Train Station on Station Rd. to Wilton Center by way of the NRVT. During the project, improvements were made to the section of the NRVT leading from the bridge into Old Post Office Square in Wilton Center.

The pedestrian bridge is part of an overall plan to ensure the vitality and appeal of Wilton Town Center. It is expected to facilitate residential development within and around Wilton Train Station, to provide commuter access to residences or shops in the Center, and to facilitate access to the NRVT for bikers, walkers and runners residing on the opposite side of the river or arriving by train.

The construction of the pedestrian bridge was funded by a CT Department of Transportation Local Transportation Capital Improvement Program (LoTCIP) grant.