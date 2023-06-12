Carol Dillingham Rowe, a devoted mother, dedicated volunteer, successful businesswoman, and avid Giants fan, died peacefully on May 23 at Norwalk Hospital with her children at her side. The cause was complications from lung cancer, which she battled courageously for almost three years. She was 55 years old.

Carol drew people to her with her welcoming smile and friendly nature. But it was her generous spirit, unflinching loyalty and quick sense of humor that turned so many acquaintances into life-long friends. Her charitable fundraising, dedicated volunteer work in schools and her church, along with the compassionate way she looked out for family, friends, neighbors, and strangers alike, made her a much beloved and admired figure.

At the time of her death, Carol was an agent service representative with CATIC, where she was known for her genuineness, optimism, and willingness to go the extra mile for colleagues and clients. Previously in her career, she had worked in sales, including as a senior sales executive at Electronic Data Systems.

Sparked by a college semester abroad in Seville, Spain, travel was Carol’s passion. From Norway and New Zealand to the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone, she was up for an adventure wherever she went. Even with cancer, she managed trips to Yosemite and Paris.

Born Jan. 17, 1968, in Chagrin Falls, OH to Bob and Kay Dillingham, Carol grew up in Wilton, graduating in 1986 from Wilton High School, where she captained the cheerleading squad and sang in the chorale. Her love of music and dance also stems from her teen years as an instructor for the Walter Schalk School of Dance.

After earning a degree in business and Spanish from Gettysburg College in 1990, Carol moved to Washington, DC to begin her sales career at Signet Bank. In the late 1990s, her high school sweetheart, Michael Rowe, lured her to Miami and they married in 1997. Their first daughter, Kiely, was born in 1999. The following year they moved back to Connecticut, where daughters Shannon and Maggie were born. Although they divorced in 2010, Carol remained close to the Rowe family. Her girls were her greatest joy and she took great pride in supporting them in all their endeavors.

In addition to Carol’s father and her children, she is survived by her four older sisters, Kathy Pfister, Diane Huffman (Spencer), Susan Shipp (Jeff), and Nancy Quigley (Peter), along with nieces and nephews and a very large extended family. She also will be missed by her beloved Labradors, Bruno and Char.

Memorial donations may be made in Carol’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Make-A-Wish, the church or a favorite charity.