Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from June 2-8, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported six residential properties changed hands.

Four of the six homes sold at prices above $1.25 million; 25 Collinswood Rd. fetched the highest price, at $1,525,000. Two homes sold for $755,000 and $785,000 respectively.

No condominiums or commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

30 Moriarity Drive: Kazuko Buhler to Michael Haning, for $785,000

115 Pine Ridge Road: Cypress Enterprises, LLC, to Mohamed Hassan and Jessica Herr, for $1,440,000

94 Rivergate Drive: Herbert M. Dembitzer to Mariusz Markowski, for $755,000

10 Fox Run: Andrew P. Copley to Christopher and Stefanie Saggese, for $1,475,000

88 Old Kings Highway: Ronald T. and Judith V. Cummins to Remy Luca Prechelt, for $1,260,000

25 Collinswood: Glenn E. and Louise P. Hemmerle to Vincent L. and Sophie Marshall, for $1,520,000