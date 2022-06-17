OBITUARY: Catherine Ivey Brubeck Yaghsizian, Dave and Iola Brubeck’s Daughter, 68

Catherine Brubeck Yaghsizian departed this life on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at home with her family by her side. She was the beloved spouse of the late Arne Yaghsizian and is survived by her children: Elana, Daniel and Mariel Yaghsizian, two grandchildren: Nya and Jovian Barnes, and four brothers: Darius, Chris, Dan and Matt Brubeck.

Catherine was born in Oakland, CA, to parents Dave and Iola Brubeck, on Nov. 5, 1953. She enjoyed a unique childhood, traveling the world frequently with her parents and five brothers when Dave was on tour. The Brubeck family relocated to Wilton when Catherine was seven. She attended Wilton schools and enjoyed acting in productions at the Wilton Playshop. Although Cathy tried her hand at flute and piano to keep up with her musical family, she ultimately preferred dance and theater, studying both at Interlochen Arts Academy. That twirling ballerina with long braids inspired Dave to write “Kathy’s Waltz” (she may have never fully recovered from the record company misspelling her name).