Point Break Tacos Sponsors Duck Race Fundraiser to Support Schenck’s Island & Norwalk River Care

Spring has sprung in Wilton and the ducks are racing! Point Break Tacos, with the support of the Town of Wilton, has announced a Fundraising Duck Race. Residents and friends are invited to launch one of 100 rubber ducks to race down the Norwalk River to raise money for Trout Unlimited and the Wilton Land Conservation Trust.

Wilton residents Claire Anastasia and Jason Norrett own Point Break Tacos (126 Old Ridgefield Rd.). They came up with the idea to bring families from Wilton and surrounding towns together in support of protecting an important natural resource and enjoying good family fun at the same time.

Anastasia and Norrett said they feel being able to support organizations that protect the Norwalk River and Norwalk River Valley Trail is an added benefit that will allow people to continue enjoying fun community events like this well into the future.

“We want to help preserve the Norwalk River and keep it clean and fun for everyone, specifically around the Schenck’s Island area. It is pretty special that you can fish the river, walk alongside it, and watch the wildlife,” Anastasia said.

The inaugural event will take place on Sunday, June 26 at 11 a.m.

Participants will simultaneously launch their rubber ducks over the bridge near the parking lot for Schenck’s Island (across from Stop & Shop and the Wilton River Plaza) at 11:30 a.m. As the ducks race through the Norwalk River, they will hit some bumpy currents along the way, encounter some real ducks and wildlife, but easily cruise to the finish line at a marked spot. The race will take approximately 15-20 mins and spectators will be able to follow along from either the street sidewalk, Schenck’s island side or wait downriver at the marked finish line.

Nets will be in place to catch the racing ducks and volunteers will be on hand to determine the winning duck. The participant whose duck crosses the finish line first will win a Sweet Summer prize package filled with sweet treats from Wilton-based businesses.

Organizers said the event is both a fun family event and a way to support the preservation of Schenck’s Island. The cost to enter is $20 per duck, with “100% of all profits go[ing] to the Wilton Land Conversation Trust and Trout Unlimited,” according to the Point Break Taco website.

Spots are limited to one duck per registrant as there will only be 100 ducks racing. Anyone interested in participating can register on the Point Break Tacos website.