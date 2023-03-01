Douglas Scott Cilento, 44 of Wilton died peacefully on Saturday, February 18th, 2023 with his family by his side.

Doug was born August 7, 1978 in New Rochelle, NY, the youngest son of Wayne and Cathy (Colety) Cilento. Doug grew up in Mamaroneck NY, along with his two older brothers, Brian and Keith, with whom he shares an indescribable bond.

Doug had a magnetic personality that drew people towards him with his witty and sarcastic personality. He was smart, caring, and loyal, and one of his most distinguished traits was his strength, he had passion and heart in everything he did.

Doug attended Mamaroneck High School and during his high school career, he always excelled in academics and made it look effortless. He also was one of the top attackmen on his varsity lacrosse team and had a sea of friends, many of whom remain extremely close friends today. Doug graduated from Mamaroneck High School in 1996.

Douglas attended the prestigious Villanova University as a Biology major, obtained a Bachelor’s degree in science, and graduated in 2001.

He not only obtained his degree but gained several more lifelong friends from Villanova as well.

After graduation, Doug had several jobs, one was at a local bank branch and he remembered his love for numbers and finance. Doug decided to further his education and take classes and certifications to be able to work his way into the financial industry. He chose to try to learn and get as much experience as possible by accepting several different positions as he would eventually excel and continue to progress, moving forward in the industry. From Doug’s start in finance at a local Chase bank in 2004, Doug then developed and expanded his knowledge and accepted positions at many high-level companies including Bridgewater Associates, HSBC, AQR Capital Management, was the COO of Dynamic Beta Investments and eventually advanced to Head of Macro Trading at Balyasny Asset Management, where he was currently employed.

Doug saw and lived all the steps to his current title; he always said he wanted to help others in his field succeed and Doug did whatever he could to assist them.

From the many messages received from his co-workers, Doug certainly achieved that and has guided many along the way. He always looked at his work as a group accomplishment, not just individually; he wanted success for his team and the company as a whole.

And again, he made numerous close friends in the finance industry as well. Many with whom he traveled the world. Doug loved that he had the opportunity to travel for work. He perpetually viewed each trip as a chance to see, learn, and appreciate the privilege to experience other countries first-hand.

Those who know Doug know that his main accomplishment was his incredible family. His wife Christina (Abbonizio) Cilento of 17 years and their four children, Dominick (15), Mia (13), Mason (13) and Gabriella (2), and their dog Duncan (7).

Doug met Christina during their college years and within a few months Christina moved from Pennsylvania to New York to continue her degree there and help Doug start his career. They had similar goals and values and were always working towards achieving them. Every step and decision was discussed and made together, especially since Christina and Doug were only 19 and 22, respectively; they had to learn and navigate this stage of life together.

Doug had started his career in finance and Christina as a Dental Hygienist and they saved to plan their wedding and to buy their first condo. They were married on October 1, 2005, surrounded by many friends and family.

By 2009 they had 3 children, 1-year old and under and they bought a house and moved to Wilton CT; that was the start of what really shaped their lives. Everything was about their kids and that’s what Doug and Christina wanted. Every decision, from vacation plans to each meal that was made, was to benefit their children. Once the kids got older and began playing sports, that’s when Doug’s soul really lit up. There was nowhere else he would rather be than on the sports field, watching kindergarten soccer, cheering on first graders playing flag football and especially watching and coaching youth lacrosse. This was truly Doug’s main hobby and he loved it; getting all the equipment, stringing the lacrosse sticks, packing the coolers, and traveling for weekends to watch them compete while both he and the kids made lifelong friendships with parents and players. The lacrosse community became more like family.

Doug enjoyed sports as a whole, he’s been a lifelong Knicks/Yankees/Raiders fan; if the family wasn’t watching a game on the field, they were watching on television.

Some of Doug’s other hobbies included watching movies with his family, enjoying time at the casino, working out at the gym, cooking some signature recipes for his family and relaxing at the beach.

Doug is so grateful for all of his friends, from his close group of friends growing up, to his college friends, to his co-workers and to his community in Wilton; all their experiences together enriched Doug’s life and brought laughter and joy.

Doug not only shared his closeness with his immediate family but also his extreme closeness with his immense extended family. From when Doug was a child he was surrounded by family and that continued throughout his life. Parents, siblings, Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, Godparents, cousins, his 8 nieces, and nephew, and the list goes on including Christina’s family as well. The love and support that emanated was and is incredible.

Douglas’ memory will be cherished and kept alive by those who survived him, including his loving wife Christina (Abbonizio) Cilento of 17 years, and his children Dominick, Mia, Mason and Gabriella; his wonderful parents Wayne and Cathy (Colety) Cilento; his brothers Brian (January) Cilento, Keith (Keri) Cilento, brother In-Law Daniel (Amy) Abbonizio; father and mother-in-law Daniel (Cynthia) Abbonizio; grandfather Jack Colety; grandmother Mary Abbonizio; godmother Angel Sages; as well as his beautiful nieces, Jasmine Jex, Sophia Cilento, Ava Cilento, Saje Cilento, Dylan Cilento, Jamie Cilento, Daniela Cilento, and Francesca Cilento, and nephew, Luca Abbonizio; in addition to many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Douglas was predeceased by paternal grandparents Arthur and DayDay Cilento, maternal grandmother Shirle (Ning) Colety, cousin Jenny Searing, and spouse’s grandparents Thomas and Margaret Vagnozzi, and Donato Abbonizio.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, March 3, 2023, from 4-8 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home (25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield). Interment will take place privately.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up by friends to help the family.