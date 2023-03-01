The Wilton High School Theater Arts Association (TAA) has kicked off its first-ever Project Prom fundraiser with a dual mission: to recycle and reuse dresses that are often only ever worn once, and to create a source of revenue for WHS TAA. The booster group that supports the performing arts at Wilton High School hopes to meet a fundraising goal of $27,000 this year ahead of the school’s spring production of the musical Mary Poppins. The event will become an annual tradition serving Wilton and surrounding towns.

Phase one is now underway with the team seeking donations of gently used prom or cocktail dresses and tuxedos, as well as shoes and accessories. The TAA has partnered with Wilton boutiques Blue Star Bazaar and Champagne Taste as collection points for donations. In return, Blue Star Bazaar is offering a 15% discount off an entire purchase in-store (excluding sale items), and Champagne Taste is offering a free gift bag.

The TAA is planning a “shopping day” in late March (date and venue to be announced at a later date) where teens from Wilton and neighboring towns will be able to “shop” in return for a donation to the TAA. The event will have a fun atmosphere including lighting, music, and a photo booth.

How to Donate: Drop off gently used dresses, tuxes, shoes and accessories at either Blue Star Bazaar (239 Danbury Rd.), or Champagne Taste (5 River Rd., #18), any time before Friday, March 17.

Organizers will accept all formal dresses (short and long) as well as formal separates, tuxes, shoes, purses and fashion jewelry. Please make sure items are clean and in great condition.

The TAA reserves the right to use or donate any and all items not purchased in the exchange.