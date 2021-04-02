OBITUARY: Edward Thomas (Tom) Wetzel, 83, WVAC Founder

E. Thomas (Tom) Wetzel of Redding, CT passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 83 on March 20, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on April 16, 1937, in Indianapolis, IN, Tom was the son of Edward and Sarah Wetzel. He is survived by his beloved wife, Christine E. Wetzel, son Raymond T. Wetzel (Janina Wetzel), daughter Cynthia L. Lentol (Gilbert E. Lentol Jr.), brother Jim Wetzel, Jon Wetzel (predeceased) and stepchildren Dr. Christopher Carroll, Cynthia Donaher, and Morgan Carroll. He was an adoring grandfather to 12 grandchildren.

Tom graduated from Bethany College with an undergraduate degree and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He served his country as a 2nd Lieutenant Reserve (Medical Service Corp) in the United States Air Force. In 1977, he founded the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps and proudly served as President for many years. He continued his career creating a newsletter publishing company, Industry News Service, Inc. which focused on the defense industry and emergency care. He was awarded the Distinguished Citizen Award in Wilton for his service and dedication to the community. His leadership skills earned him President of the Wilton Kiwanis Club. Then, in 1998, he founded Retirement Living Information Center and launched www.retirementliving.com. As a man of service, he became Chairman of Church Council at Redding Congregational Church and continued his leadership and commitment to others.

Always a gentleman in the truest sense of the word, he put his heart into his family and worked tirelessly to improve the world around him. He was a passionate entrepreneur and was always ready to help others. He enjoyed fine food, writing and traveling the world with his cherished wife and friends.

Donations may be made to the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps (WVAC) in Tom’s honor. A memorial celebration of his life will be held at a future date. To offer the family online condolences please visit the Bouton Funeral Home website.