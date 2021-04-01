Wilton Transfer Station to Open Every Saturday 

Effective Saturday, April 3, the Wilton Transfer Station will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Weekday hours remain the same at Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The Transfer Station 2021 Holiday Schedule remains in effect. The Transfer Station is located on Mather St. about .7 miles north of the intersection with Honey Hill Rd.

For more information, residents can visit the Transfer Station page on the Town of Wilton website. For questions about the Transfer Station, please contact Jen Fascitelli at 203.563.0152 or via email.