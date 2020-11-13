OBITUARY: Glenn Shattuck, Former Resident and Wilton’s Town Bagpiper Emeritus

Glenn Shattuck, age 93, died peacefully in Greenport, Long Island on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

Born in Glens Falls, New York, to Wardi “Rose” Seikaly and Glenn Shattuck, Sr., Glenn combined his main passions of math and music throughout his life. He performed as a concert pianist and also learned the bagpipes. After serving in the Army Air Force from 1944-47 as a radio operator, he earned an engineering degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. While working at IBM as a systems analyst, Glenn also obtained a master’s degree from New York University.

Glenn was married in 1951 to Martha Dickinson in Delmar, New York, and they moved to Wilton, Connecticut with their four daughters in 1963. In 1979, Glenn and Martha divorced, and in 1985, Glenn and Alice Ayers married in Wilton. Glenn and Alice shared their love for music by singing in their church choirs and in the Wilton Singers, a group for which Glenn was a founding member. Glenn served as an elder in the Wilton Presbyterian Church, where he played organ, piano, and the bagpipes. Declared Wilton’s Town Bagpiper Emeritus in 2010, Glenn often led the Memorial Day Parade and other events.

In 2010, Glenn and Alice moved from Wilton to Peconic Landing, a retirement community in Greenport, Long Island, where Glenn continued to play the bagpipes for occasions such as Memorial Day, July Fourth, and Veterans Day. He also performed piano concerts and sang in the highly popular annual Christmas concert by the Peconic Bay Masterworks Choir. In the last few years, as Glenn’s health declined, his caregiver, Vytautas Vilcinskas, became a valued friend.

Glenn is survived by his wife, Alice Ayers; his daughters, Lisa Gibson, Sandra Shattuck, Karen Shattuck, and Martha Seikaly; his stepchildren, Emory Daniel Ayers, Jr. (spouse, Anthony Seguino), Elizabeth Ayers Cabrera, and Jonathan Wight Ayers (spouse, Heryun Ayers); his grandchildren, Nathaniel Gibson, Kallie Gibson, Renée Gibson, Erin Gibson, and Josh Shattuck, and his great-grandchildren, Ozhean Gage and Leilani Davis; and four step-grandchildren, Alice Marie Cabrera (spouse, Dan Baisley), Kimberly Danielle Ayers, Lauren Juliet Ayers, and Margaret Brooke Ayers.

Glenn was predeceased by his son-in-law, Dwight Delano Gibson (June 1987) and his sister, Marie Louise Creson (February 2011).

If a memorial is planned, we will announce details at the memorial website, where you are also invited to share your memories, stories, and pictures of Glenn.