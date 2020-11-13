Two Wilton Businesses Announce New Owners

Wilton Dental Associates and Cannondale Animal Clinic have recently announced new owners of their respective businesses.

Wilton Dental Associates

Dr. Beckie D’Andrea has taken the helm at the longtime dental practice located at 44 Old Ridgefield Road in Wilton Center.

The previous owner, Dr. Vandiveer Strait, will transition out of the business over the next 6-12 months. D’Andrea says she is honored to be stepping into Strait’s legacy and considers him a “great mentor”.

D’Andrea was attracted to Wilton Dental for its focus on the connection between oral health and overall wellness.

“It’s not about volume, getting patients in and out,” she said. “It’s more about the whole person, to be able to make an impact on their health or their life, not just tell them they have a cavity.”

She added, “And the infrastructure is here to be able to focus on quality.”

D’Andrea spoke at length to GOOD Morning Wilton about the many ways that dental care can be linked to whole health and wellness. The ability to diagnose airway and sleep apnea issues, for example, can be life-changing for patients, she says. D’Andrea has also seen symptoms of what might appear to be ADHD or allergies improve with the right oral treatment.

“This is near and dear to my heart. I want to help people with [those issues]. We see lives change because of proper treatment.”

D’Andrea has lived in Stamford since 2005. According to the practice’s website, her credentials include a DDS degree from the Medical College of Virginia, a residency at the University of Maryland College of Dentistry, and a fellowship at the University of Washington School of Dentistry.

She says continuing education and “always working toward excellence” are a priority. This includes a recently-completed aesthetics program at the New York University College of Dentistry. She is also underway in a five-year program to achieve her Mastership from the Academy of General Dentistry.

D’Andrea’s training also included experience treating special needs patients. While not the sole focus of her practice, D’Andrea considers this to be part of her skill set.

As a newcomer to Wilton, Dr. D’Andrea is eager to find opportunities to get involved in the community in ways that “give back,” as she says she has done for Superstorm Sandy victims, on mission trips, and at a clinic she runs in Haiti.

Cannondale Animal Clinic

Dr. Stefanie Boggess is the new owner of Cannondale Animal Clinic, a full-service veterinary medical facility located at 481 Danbury Road.

The previous owner, Dr. Paula Belknap, will continue to practice at the clinic for the foreseeable future, working four days a week on alternating weeks.

Boggess may be a new owner, but she is not new to the practice, having worked at the clinic from 2011 to 2015.

“I just love this practice,” Boggess told GMW. “It has a personal feel, not a big corporate hospital. It has that small country feel but we practice really good medicine.”

She continued, “It’s really been a dream come true [to own the business]. I’ve been practicing in the area for 20-plus years. What makes [this practice] so special is looking out for the [pet] owner and not just the pet.”

Boggess has taken the reins during the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. The clinic has remained open throughout the pandemic, adapting its protocols and procedures to protect pet owners as their animals needed care. Their patio at the rear of the building has provided valuable outdoor space that minimizes the time pet owners spend inside the clinic.

But inside, Boggess is proud of some dramatic changes that have taken place. Extensive renovations have been completed throughout the building.

A pandemic silver lining? The puppies, of course. “We’ve been really busy, with a ton of puppies!” Boggess said gleefully.

The pet-human bond is especially important right now, says Boggess. “It’s so heartwarming to see pets bring so much joy to people at such a difficult time. [Pets are] getting people get through the hard times.”

Boggess graduated from Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine before completing an internship in small animal medicine and surgery at the Animal Medical Center in New York. Before returning to Cannondale Animal Clinic, she practiced at the New Canaan Veterinary Hospital.