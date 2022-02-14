OBITUARY: Helen Comstock Martin, Beloved Former Driscoll School Principal, 86

Helen Comstock Martin, who was the principal of Wilton’s Ina Driscoll Elementary School for 31 years from 1969 to 2000, passed away in Florida on Jan. 27, 2022. She was 86 years old.

“Helen was the consummate professional who hired talented teachers, loved her students, knew them well, provided a superb education and in so doing helped thousands of her students plant their feet firmly on the pathways of learning and life. Helen was the gold standard,” David F. Clune, the former superintendent of Wilton Public Schools, said.

Martin, who suffered from Alzheimer’s, passed away in her sleep in residence at Windsor Reflections of Lakewood Ranch, FL on Jan. 27, 2022. She was predeceased by her late parents, Rev. Lester St. James Martin and Margaret Greenleaf Comstock.

Helen was a graduate of New Britain State Teachers College and later earned her master’s degree at Wheelock College. She began her career as an elementary school teacher in her hometown of Milford, and then continued in elementary education in Newton, MA. She then moved to Wilton, where she became principal of Ina Driscoll Elementary School.

Martin was selected CT Principal of the Year in 1985. She retired on June 30, 2000, to Sarasota, FL, where she was an active supporter of public education.

Helen is survived by her sister Margaret Martin Malovany and her husband Karel; nephews John Crowley and Darrell Crowley, and his partner Pam Kalish; step-nephew Richard Malovany; and step-nieces Karol Lee Trismen and Krista M. Pinola. She is also survived by grandnieces Emma Crowley and her mother Marne Velasquez; and Ella Worthing.

Services will remain private, and condolences can be sent online.