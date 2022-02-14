Wilton Real Estate Report (Feb. 4-10, 2022): Another Change in Ownership on Danbury Rd. in North Wilton

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Feb. 4-10, 2022, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported three properties transferred to new owners.

One transfer of ownership involved a very visible property on Danbury Rd. in North Wilton, seen in main photo above.

713-727-737 Danbury Rd. — a 1.3-acre property with three structures including a farm stand, fast food outlet (Dog Daze Cafe) and a residence — was sold for $500,000 by Gary and Roxanne J. Sachetti to Jesse D. and Brittany Cipollone.

The sale follows a change in ownership at another commercial property just one week ago and one-half mile away, at 631-643 Danbury Rd., a 12,000-square-foot commercial building where Westwood Flooring and Design Center is currently a tenant.

On the residential side, it was a quiet week of activity, with just two properties changing hands.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

182 Deer Run Rd.: FCB REM, LLC, to Anthony B. Baxendale, for $517,000

367 Chestnut Hill Rd.: Raymond Scott to Dennis and Rhianna Carty, for $690,000