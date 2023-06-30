Helga H. (Haberle) Najarian, 92, wife of the late Samuel J. Najarian, died on June 28, 2023, at her home in Wilton. Born in New York City on Sept. 16, 1930, the daughter of the late Frank Haberle and Rose (Strassel) Haberle, she was also predeceased by her sister Joan (Haberle) DiTomasso.

Helga was a graduate of Brooklyn College and worked for many years as a social worker in New York City. She was happily married to Sam for over 50 years. After many years in New York City, she and Sam raised their family in Norwalk. Helga and Sam were long-time members of the Shore & Country Club in East Norwalk. Helga was an avid tennis fan. She was a huge proponent of junior tennis and organized numerous junior tennis events and activities. Helga was also a volunteer for the New England Lawn Tennis Association, for which she organized junior tournaments including a national junior qualifying tournament and national junior training program. Helga loved animals and raised several dogs and cats throughout her life.

Helga and Sam enjoyed 20 years of retirement at Sun City in Bluffton, SC. In recent years she returned to Connecticut to be close to her family.

She is survived by her sons Steven and his wife, Liz, and Paul and his wife, Lisa; five loving grandchildren: Shaun, Britany, Rachel, Bailey and Max; as well as two cherished great-grandchildren, Blake and Natalie.

Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to PAWS (Pet Animal Welfare Society, Inc.) 504 Main Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851.