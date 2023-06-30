Credit: Manger Funeral Home

Helga H. (Haberle) Najarian, 92, wife of the late Samuel J. Najarian, died on June 28, 2023, at her home in Wilton. Born in New York City on Sept. 16, 1930, the daughter of the late Frank Haberle and Rose (Strassel) Haberle, she was also predeceased by her sister Joan (Haberle) DiTomasso.

Helga was a graduate of Brooklyn College and worked for many years as a social worker in New York City.  She was happily married to Sam for over 50 years. After many years in New York City, she and Sam raised their family in Norwalk. Helga and Sam were long-time members of the Shore & Country Club in East Norwalk. Helga was an avid tennis fan. She was a huge proponent of junior tennis and organized numerous junior tennis events and activities. Helga was also a volunteer for the New England Lawn Tennis Association, for which she organized junior tournaments including a national junior qualifying tournament and national junior training program. Helga loved animals and raised several dogs and cats throughout her life. 

Helga and Sam enjoyed 20 years of retirement at Sun City in Bluffton, SC. In recent years she returned to Connecticut to be close to her family.

She is survived by her sons Steven and his wife, Liz, and Paul and his wife, Lisa; five loving grandchildren: Shaun, Britany, Rachel, Bailey and Max; as well as two cherished great-grandchildren, Blake and Natalie.

Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to PAWS (Pet Animal Welfare Society, Inc.) 504 Main Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851. 

Leave a comment

IMPORTANT: GMW requires commenters to use FULL, real, verifiable names and emails. Comments with pseudonyms, first names only, initials, etc. will NOT be approved. If you do not provide your FULL name, GMW will NOT publish your comment. (Email addresses will not be published.) Please refer to GMW's Terms of Use for our's full commenting and community engagement policy. Comments violating these terms will not be published at the discretion of GMW editors/staff. Comment approval may take up to 24 hours (sometimes longer). If your comment has not been approved by then, refer to the policy above before emailing GMW.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.