Jerome Robert Kern, 74, of Wilton, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 11, 2023. He was a resident of Wilton since 1966. Jerome was born in the Bronx, NY.

Beloved husband of Janice L. Kern and father of Matthew J. Kern, Jerome is survived by his beloved sister Victoria Kern and brother Vincent Kern. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Jerry was known for his wit and sense of humor. He had a great love of family and home.

Jerry was a millwright, carpenter, mechanic and welder until his retirement in 2013.

Jerry served in the Army as a field artillery mechanic and served in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970. For his acts of valor during his service, he was awarded the Bronze Star with “V” device and two Purple Hearts.

A Catholic mass will be held at 12 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Redding on Saturday, March 4. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Jerome Kern to the Wounded Warriors Project online or at “PAWS Animal Shelter.”