This article will be your GOOD Morning Wilton hub for coverage of the storm expected to begin on Monday evening, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. We’ll make updates here of all information and alerts we get from the state and town emergency officials, as well as any news on power outages, road closures and conditions, and instructions from officials.

Wilton Public Schools will be Closed Tuesday, Feb. 28

At 6 p.m. Monday evening, the Wilton Public School district announced that Superintendent Kevin Smith had made the call to cancel school for Tuesday, Feb. 28. All schools and offices will be closed Tuesday due to the forecasted snow.

Wilton Emergency Officials: Town is Prepared for Storm Response

Wilton’s Emergency Management Director, Fire Chief Jim Blanchfield, said the Town is ready to respond to the storm.

Blanchfield said the Department of Public Works will be staffing up to cover preparations in advance of the storm, starting early Monday evening. Roads will be pretreated starting at 6 p.m., and DPW staff members are working throughout the storm overnight into Tuesday.

“The Police and Fire Departments also will be staffing up tonight into tomorrow. We will be monitoring the storm and if adjustments need to be made as to resources, or personnel, we will do so,” Blanchfield said.

He added that this storm is expected to bring heavy, wet snow at a rate of approximately one inch an hour. Travel will be very difficult tonight, with the hazardous conditions likely affecting the morning commute.

“The Town will continue to monitor the storm throughout the night, with crews working to keep the roadways clear,” he said, adding a caution: “If at all possible, try to stay in doors tonight.”