At GOOD Morning Wilton, we pride ourselves on bringing readers the Wilton news they want and need to know, how and when they want it.

To make sure we keep doing that, every once in a while we need to touch base with our readers and ask them what they think.

We want to hear from you! Will you answer just a few questions for our 2023 Reader Survey (below)? It takes less than 10 minutes to complete and as a thank you, 10 respondents will be randomly selected to receive a GMW reusable tote.

As always, thank you so much for your support!

Heather Borden Herve

GMW Editor/Publisher