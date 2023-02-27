UPDATE: 9:25 A.M. — Wilton Library (and the drive-thru window) will close early at 6 p.m. on on Monday, February 27. Visit the library’s website or call 203.762.3950 for updates.

UPDATE: 8:30 A.M. — The National Weather Service in New York City has upgraded its alert for southern Connecticut to a Winter Storm Warning, in effect from 6 p.m. Monday evening, Feb. 27 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Heavy snow is expected, and possible sleet as well along coastal sections. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 5-8 inches are possible.

Travel could be very difficult, with hazardous conditions impacting the morning or evening commutes.

ORIGINAL STORY: MONDAY, FEB. 27, 5:15 A.M. — The National Weather Service in New York City has issued a hazardous weather outlook for southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, forecasting a winter storm that will impact the region late Monday, Feb. 27 into Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The forecast suggested the storm will bring the potential of accumulating snowfall, with the highest amounts currently expected in the lower Hudson Valley and southern Connecticut, and the lesser amounts along the coast, particularly for

New York City and Long Island, where a changeover to rain is expected.

Early reports Sunday afternoon estimated a possible snowfall accumulation of approximately 4 inches for Wilton. We're expecting some snowfall for the area from the upcoming storm system set to begin tomorrow afternoon/evening. While most places see snow at the onset, coastal areas likely mix with and changeover to plain rain overnight into Tuesday AM.

Briefing: https://t.co/qBSjxVKYky pic.twitter.com/eIclZMWlIN — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 26, 2023

Credit: National Weather Service

Credit: National Weather Service

According to the extended NWS forecast, snow earlier in the week will be followed by rain as the week continues.

Monday, Feb. 27: A 40% chance of snow after 1 p.m, with clouds increasing and a high near 39 degrees (wind chill values between 20-30 degrees). In the afternoon, a calm wind will blow 5-7 mph from the southeast.

Monday Night, Feb. 27: Snow expected, with a low of around 29 degrees (wind chill values between 20-25 degrees) and an east wind of 10-17 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%, and a new snow accumulation of 3-7 inches is possible.

Tuesday, Feb. 28: Rain and snow are likely, becoming all rain after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees (wind chill values between 20-30 degrees) and an east wind 8-15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 70%. A new snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Tuesday Night, Feb. 28: Partly cloudy, with a low of around 26 degrees and a northwest wind of around 7 mph.

Wednesday, March 1: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.

Wednesday Night, March 1: A 50% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 34 degrees.

Thursday, March 2: A 50% chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.

Thursday Night, March 2: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29 degrees.

Friday, March 3: Rain and snow are likely. Cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night, March 3: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 24 degrees and blustery wind. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday, March 4: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees.

Saturday Night, March 4: Partly cloudy, with a low of around 22 degrees.