OBITUARY: Life-Long Wiltonian Judith Piersall Lavin, 88

Judith “Judy” Piersall Lavin, age 88, died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Wilton, CT, on June 26, 2020.

Judy was a lifelong resident of Wilton who grew up working at her parents’ store, the original Village Market, and often recounted the hours spent hand-cranking the ice cream machine. She was a 1949 graduate of The Grier School, in Tyrone, PA. She went on to attend Skidmore College—where she met her husband, Marce Lavin, on a blind date—and the University of Bridgeport. She married Marce in 1953, after his return from Korea.

Judy was an accomplished painter and needlework artist as well as an avid patron of the arts, including subscriptions to the NY City Ballet, the Metropolitan Opera, and the Ridgefield Symphony. She loved nothing more than being surrounded by family and friends at her beloved Windmill Point on Lake George.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Emma Piersall, husband Marce Lavin and son Mark Lavin. She is survived by her son, Christopher Lavin and his wife, Judith Hart, of Westport, CT, her daughter Lauren Ruttkamp of Wilton, CT, and her daughter-in-law, France Lavin of Fitchburg, WI; seven grandchildren, Miles Lavin, Michael, Stephanie, and Kathryn Ruttkamp, Amelia Lofaro, Sam Lavin and Hallie Lavin; four great-grandchildren, and her brother David Piersall and his wife, Lynne Piersall, of Milford,CT.

Service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lake George Land Conservancy or to Wilton Candlelight Concerts, and condolences can be offered to the family online.