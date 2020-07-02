Wilton Tax Notice: Real Estate and Personal Property, Motor Vehicle Tax Due

The Town of Wilton has posted its official Tax Notice, giving citizens the official notice to pay taxes on the assessment list of Oct. 1, 2019. This includes tax on Real Estate and Personal Property, and Motor Vehicle taxes.

The town will send a bill for taxes due. The notice emphasizes that residents will only receive ONE tax bill for both these installments, and if a bill is not received that does not excuse a resident from paying or exempt them from charges if paid late.

The first payment for Real Estate and Personal Property Taxes was due July 1 and will be accepted through August 3 without interest. Bills $100 or less must be paid fully in July. Taxes on vehicles are also due in full in July. Taxes that are not paid on-time could be subject to 18% interest annually (as permitted under Public Act 82-141) and will be deemed delinquent. The minimum charge for interest is $2.00.

Residents who do not receive a tax bill for property on or after Oct. 1, 2019 by July 8, 2020 should contact the Tax Collector’s office by calling 203.563.0125.

Taxes can be paid in-person at the Tax Collector’s Office at Town Hall, which is at 238 Danbury Road in Wilton from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online via the town’s website. Taxes must be postmarked by Aug. 3 at the very latest.