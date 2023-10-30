Born in Brooklyn, NY, on April 12, 1931, Marian Trendowski passed away Sept. 30, 2023, with her daughter, Coral, at her side. The beloved daughter of Berta Schweitzer, husband of Chester Trendowski, as well as a wonderful mother to Coral Mitchell. She attended Fort Hamilton HS and then graduated from Cooper Union with a degree in Art, specializing in calligraphy. Her friends will remember receiving her beautifully lettered cards, as well as her beautiful smile. Marian was the most welcoming person one could be so fortunate to meet. As a child, she often moved within Brooklyn and would walk up to a group of girls either at school or in the park and say ‘Hi, my name is Marian. Let’s be friends.’ For those not fortunate enough to have met her, you can imagine what a wonderful person she was from that statement alone. She graduated from Fort Hamilton as being both the most popular and smartest girl and her husband being the most popular and smartest boy. She met and began dating her husband, Chester, at Fort Hamilton HS, they married while attending Cooper Union together, both with straight A’s through both HS and college, and remained married for 64 years until his death four years ago. They left Brooklyn in 1960, moving to Fairfield, NJ, and then to Wilton, CT in 1977.

Being a social butterfly, she enjoyed attending Encore events, entertaining her many friends in her beautiful home and just plain socializing. She was known to not serve the same guests the same meal twice and kept precise journals of who attended her parties and what she served. Everyone would be so happy when invited to one of her ‘shindigs’ with cars wrapped around the block, all leaving with a full belly! She would be described as delightful, welcoming, kind, happy and very smart with the most beautiful smile. Similar to the song ‘Chantily Lace’, she had a pretty face, a ponytail hanging down, a wiggle in her walk, and a giggle in her talk and she made the world go round for so many.

Marian is survived by her loving daughter and caregiver, Coral Mitchell; her sister, Greta Koch; many wonderful friends, too many to name, including her neighbor, Alice Morgan, who visited often to pray for her comfort and drove her to many events, and Lori Sindel who visited each week bringing her countless meals, as well as her caregivers and wonderful companions, John Robinson, Ramona Vazquez, Enonne Guirand, AnnMarie Johnson and DeDe Robinson, all of whom she loved very much. She was predeceased by her husband, Chester Trendowski, her mother, Berta Schweitzer and her brother, Norman Schweitzer. A small ‘shindig’ will be held for both Marian and Chester, together, within a few weeks at her home and an announcement will be made beforehand.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Pitter Patter Feline Rescue 23 Mead St, Stamford, CT 06907, where all donations are used to care for rescued animals. Marian loved all animals and would be honored to have a donation made in her name.