To the Editor:

The Wilton League of Women Voters extends our deep gratitude to everyone who participated in the municipal candidate debates for our town Board of Education, Board of Finance, and Board of Selectmen. To all those who made it happen: our fabulous co-sponsors the Wilton Library and GOOD Morning Wilton, to our calm and steady moderator Kay Maxwell, to our Voter Services Team Peggy Reeves and Louise Shames, and to all the volunteers who served as timers and screeners and runners: thank you for making it possible.

And to all the Wilton constituents and civic organizations who submitted questions to the candidates, either prior to the events or from the floor: thank you for your input, which enabled a robust conversation about the opportunities and challenges our community faces in a wide range of areas. There are always more questions than available time, and we regret that we run out of time before all can be posed. Thanks as well to all the constituents who attended the events, both in person and virtually.

Finally, we thank all of the candidates: for participating in the debates, for your thoughtful answers to the questions posed, for your respectful conduct toward one another even across real differences in perspectives, and above all, for putting yourself out there to run for competitive office to serve our community. It takes a lot, and we are very fortunate to have such capable people volunteer for these roles.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7. Polls will open at 6 a.m. If you are not sure of your registration status or where your polling location is, you can check with the Wilton Registrar of Voters. See you at the polls!

Wilton League of Women Voters