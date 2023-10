[WHS sports results, stories and updates, along with a photo, can be submitted via GMW‘s “Submit a Story” link by noon on Friday of each week (we cannot accept submissions via email).]

Warrior Sports Week

On this week’s “Warrior Sports Week on GMW,” Alex K. was there for the Wilton High School football team‘s monumental win over Darien — the first for the Warriors since 2007. Plus he caught great win for the WHS field hockey team that sets them up for post-season state championship play.

Gretchen McMahon Photography

Quarterback Joey Haggerty carries the ball for Wilton in the first football win over Darien since 2007.

Cole Stevenson on the run in the 24-10 win over Darien

Henry Mangum kicks a field goal for Wilton against Darien

The WHS Field Hockey team was on the road to Greenwich in the quarterfinal round of the FCIAC Friday afternoon, Oct. 27

Senior Marin Burke serves the ball in the Senior Night win over Bridgeport Central

WIlton volleyball seniors and their parents were honored at the Zeoli Field House on Monday Night, Oct. 16 as the Warriors defeated Bridgeport in straight sets

Wilton Co Captain Mac McGovern carries the ball past Connor Mazza of New Canaan in the exciting end to end contest Saturday, Oct. 21 at Dunning Field. NC won in overtime 20-13