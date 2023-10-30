Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Oct. 20-26, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported four properties changed hands, including one commercial property located near Wilton Center.

261 Danbury Rd. was sold by Sam H. Sadegi to Dan Lin, for $330,000. The 1,905-sq.ft. building on roughly one-third acre was constructed in 1927 as a residence.

Three single-family homes also changed hands. They ranged in price from $667,500 to just over $1.6 million.

No condominiums properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

320 Belden Hill Road: Randal Nowicki and Margaret Lipman to Christine and William Thompson, for $667,500

68 Keelers Ridge Road: Keith and Veronica Fordsman to Jason R. Keifer and Allison D. Meegan, for $1,635,500

128 Deforest Road: Frank P. and Carol Ann Brothers to Phillip and Sarah Jean Morgan Mirabella, for $726,500