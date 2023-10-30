Crowds and costumes mingled with copious containers of candy Saturday afternoon when the Wilton Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Halloween Parade downtown.

There were 30 businesses and nonprofit booths around the Town Green, where hundreds of kids in costumes, and many adults as well, socialized and did some early trick-or-treating.

“The reason we do this is to create a safe environment for our community where they can gather,” Chamber Executive Director Camille Carriero said, noting it’s been an annual event for over a dozen years.

“It brings the community together,” she added, explaining that it’s also a good opportunity for local businesses and nonprofits to interact with the community. 

Also, Carriero said, the display of so many unique and fun costumes — cartoon characters, monsters, ghosts, fairies, animals, and a wide range of creative creatures — is a great spectacle to watch.

“It’s just a fun event for everyone,” she said. “It’s very lively.”

  • Spiro Shanazu, 5, and his sister Bia, 4. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton
  • Nathan Johnson, 6, of Wilton casts a spell. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton
  • Bo, 5, left, and June Tucker, 3, of Wilton. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton
  • Dezmond Delepene, 11, and Mateo Deidan, 12, both of Wilton, make the rounds. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton
  • Members of New Canaan’s School of Rock perform. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton
  • Melissa Leonard of Wilton channels Barbie. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton
  • Joseph Hughes, 3, left and Genevieve Hughes, 4, of Wilton. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton
  • Emilio Velasquez, 2, of Wilton grabs a treat. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton
  • Randy Krausman of Wilton and his daughter Zoe, 2. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton
  • Some of Wilton’s EMTs welcome trick-or-treaters. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton
  • Some Halloween workers arrive at the Town Green. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton
  • A busy Town Green. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton
  • Kendall Moroney, 5, left, and Annie Dee, 5, of Wilton. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton
  • Emmy Kannry, 9, of Wilton enjoys her elf on Saturday afternoon. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton
  • Bill Makrinasios of Wilton shares the holiday spirit. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton
  • Willem Morice, 4, of Wilton, arrives for the Halloween festival. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton
  • Garima Agarwal, left, and Meg Tomasetti of the WIlton Library welcome trick-or-treaters. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton
  • Southern belle Darien Beyers, 10, of Wilton enjoys the Halloween celebration. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton
  • Fernando Vernaza of Wilton offers a taste of the Halloween spirit. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton
  • Some of the costumed crowd on Old Ridgefield Road. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton
  • Some costumed kids take a rest on Old Ridgefield Road. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton
  • Old Ridgefield Road was busy with pedestrians near the corner of Godfrey Place on Saturday afternoon. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton
  • Doug Holly of Wilton and Hayes, 10-weeks old, recreate Top Gun Maverick for Halloween. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

