Crowds and costumes mingled with copious containers of candy Saturday afternoon when the Wilton Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Halloween Parade downtown.
There were 30 businesses and nonprofit booths around the Town Green, where hundreds of kids in costumes, and many adults as well, socialized and did some early trick-or-treating.
“The reason we do this is to create a safe environment for our community where they can gather,” Chamber Executive Director Camille Carriero said, noting it’s been an annual event for over a dozen years.
“It brings the community together,” she added, explaining that it’s also a good opportunity for local businesses and nonprofits to interact with the community.
Also, Carriero said, the display of so many unique and fun costumes — cartoon characters, monsters, ghosts, fairies, animals, and a wide range of creative creatures — is a great spectacle to watch.
“It’s just a fun event for everyone,” she said. “It’s very lively.”