OBITUARY: Mark James DuBrock, 44

Mark James DuBrock, 44, of Wilton, Connecticut died peacefully on March 22, 2021, at Norwalk Hospital with his loving wife, Emily, by his side.

Mark was born on Sept. 7, 1976, in Chicago, IL to James and Judy DuBrock. He was the beloved husband of Emily Mueller DuBrock and father of Chloe, George, Vivienne, and Greta. Mark, Emily, and their family have resided in Wilton for the past seven years. Prior to moving to Wilton, Mark had lived in Maryland, London, and New York.

Mark was raised in Park Ridge, IL, and was a 1994 graduate of Marine South High School. He attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign where he earned a degree in Biomedical Engineering. It was during his time at U of I that Mark met the love of his life and future wife, Emily. He was proud of his alma mater and passionately rooted for the Fighting Illini throughout his life.

In 2005, Mark and Emily were married in Bloomington, IL. Theirs was a marriage of love, happiness, and mutual devotion. As Mark and Emily began their married and eventual family life together, he worked as a technologist in New York City at various Wall Street firms and most recently in Security Architecture at Bridgewater Associates in Westport.

His greatest achievement, however, was fatherhood. Mark found true joy raising his children, and he devoted his life to them. He cherished time with his growing family, playing with the kids at the Lake Club, skiing, or serving as a coach on their athletic teams.

Mark was also adored by his many friends. He was a person who put others at ease and had the ability to draw them in. He had a wonderful laugh, a sharp wit, and enjoyed being surrounded by friends. He enjoyed live music performances and made time for gatherings of family and friends whenever possible.

Mark is survived by his wife, Emily Christine Mueller DuBrock, originally of Bloomington, IL; his children Chloe Jane (12); George William (10); Vivienne Grace (9); and Greta Maxine (7 months); his parents James and Judith DuBrock; his sisters Mary Ann (Andrew) Smith of Santa Clara, CA, and Elizabeth (Brent) Harms of Park Ridge, IL; and his Godchildren Jack Harms, Chase Miller, Jo Ann Smith, and Mary Rose Ridley. He is also survived by his loving in-laws, William and Constance Mueller of Naples, Florida, aunts, uncle, his eight nieces and nephews, and many life-long friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Louise DuBrock and Julius and Ann Schmarje, his cousin Matthew Wendel and his uncle Robert Wendel.

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 29, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church (229 Danbury Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon for the family; it will be available to watch on livestream.

In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate the consideration of a contribution to the children's Go Fund Me account.