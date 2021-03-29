Wilton Real Estate Report (Mar. 19-25, 2021): Noteworthy Movement at The High End

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Mar. 19-25, 2021, 12 properties changed hands.

Important: Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

Notable this week were two sales that were at or above the $2.7 million mark. There has not been a residential property sale over $2 million since early January.

One of those properties was 16 Middlebrook Lane, sold by Charles M. and Laime V. Hattenbach to Normal W. Feckl for $2,775,000.

67 Ridgefield Road, located near the intersection of Old Ridgefield Road, was sold by Tamara S. and George Steven Kalin, Jr. to Samantha Epstein for $2,700,000.

Other properties that sold during the one-week period included:

453-455 Newtown Turnpike: Gary Bornstein to Neel Parekh Revocable Trust, for $1,846,900

90 and 100 Borglum Road (two adjacent lots, no building): David S. Borglum (EST) to Scott and Shelley Abbey, for $335,000 (a 2.28-acre lot); and to Shelley and Scott Abbey Rev. Living Trust, for $440,000 (a 2.33-acre lot)

1 Glen Ridge: Christine Newkirk to Michelle and Rosemary Pagliaro, for $425,000

24 Duck Pond Place: Peter and Leslie Finnie to Diana and Jeremy Traska, for $900,000

90 Portland Avenue: Hua Qiang and Ann Y. Meng to Benjamin and Julie Porter, for $469,724.41

8 Tanners Drive (2.05 acre lot): Michael L. and Alexander Armitage to CG Homes Five, LLC, for $265,000

139 Grumman Hill Road: James L. Finnegan to Kenneth Freije, for $770,000

28 Grumman Avenue: Robinson E. and Annbeth M. Lattimer to David P. Reid (TR et al), for $830,000

27 Calvin Road: Andrew and Mary Elizabeth Brody to Thomas and Rebecca Hendrickson, for $639,000