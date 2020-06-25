OBITUARY: Miles DeBowes (2018-2020), Beloved Son and Brother Taken Too Soon

Miles Conrad DeBowes passed away in his sleep, suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Kevin and Karra (Fogliano) DeBowes are his loving parents and Preston is his devoted, older brother.

An adorable, curly-haired, funny, and happy child, Miles was born on August 9, 2018 at Greenwich Hospital and has lived in Wilton, Connecticut since his birth. Miles brought light and laughter to everyone who had the honor to meet him. Miles was quickly learning to speak and he loved to quietly look through books. He was also on a mission to touch everything his little toddler hands could grab. He always kept his family laughing and on their toes.

As a Leo, Miles was surrounded by mighty lions in his bedroom, but he enjoyed playing with matchbox cars, firetrucks, farm animal figurines, blocks, water, and watching “Sesame Street.” Miles loved going to the beach, the lake, or visiting the farm with his grandparents and cousins.

Throughout Miles’ short life, he enjoyed traveling with his family to his mom’s native NJ shore to spend time with his grandparents and cousins and going to his dad’s eastern CT hometown. He also loved visiting his Grandma’s lake house and going on vacations to the beaches of Delaware and Turks and Caicos.

For the last four months, Miles spent every day with his parents, brother, and his new rescue pup Daisy playing at home, learning new words, going on adventure hikes, and having fun on the new playset his dad custom-built. But, above everything else, his absolute favorite thing to do was to play with his amazing big brother, Preston.

Miles is survived by his devastated and heartbroken parents Kevin and Karra, his brother Preston; grandparents: Rick and Toni Fogliano, Anne DeBowes and Russ Hamilton, and Dave DeBowes and Cindy Gonzales; great-grandmother, Mary Reynolds; aunts and uncles: Rick and Kathryn Fogliano, Lori and Matt Ecker, Tim DeBowes and Christina Federico, and Mike DeBowes; and his beloved cousins: Trey, Aidan, Graham, Whitney, Rosalia, and Juliette.

Friends may gather to offer comfort to Miles’ family on Sunday, June 28, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. at the Bouton Funeral Home, 31 West Church St., Georgetown (Wilton), CT 06829. All other services will be held privately and at the convenience of his family.

To comply with Gov. Lamont’s request to social distance and stay safe, please wear a face mask or protective covering prior to entering the funeral home, and please refrain from shaking hands, hugging, and touching.

The family asks, in lieu of flowers kindly consider contributing a gift to Preston’s college fund in honor of Miles’ life and memory.

Please visit the EGift for Preston’s College Fund and enter this unique code: CTLy8vsz.

Or, to pay by check please refer to the CHET website (you will need this unique code: CTLy8vsz).

