Patricia Longo, a 44 year resident of Wilton, peacefully passed away Nov. 3, 2023 at the age of 86.

Pat was born July 11, 1937 in Somerville, NJ to Jerry and Mae Mecca. Pat attended the New York School of Design in New York City, where she first met her husband in the 1960s. She was program coordinator for the National Home Fashion League.

Longo was active in CT Republican politics for 40 years, as chairman of the Wilton Republican Town Committee, vice chair of the Connecticut Republican Party and most recently representing Connecticut on the Republican National Committee for 10 years. Pat was a delegate to seven Republican National Conventions. She advised and counseled many candidates and office holders.

She had been a Wilton PTA board member, Wilton Children’s Theater board member, chairman of Pop Warner Cheerleaders, member of the Wilton Garden Club and a fundraiser for the Wilton YMCA.

Pat was the wife of Joseph F. Longo for 48 years until his passing in 2011. She was predeceased by her daughter Maggie and son Adam.

She is survived by two nephews and countless cherished friends throughout the state and nation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart R.C. Church located at 30 Church St, Redding. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Wilton. There are no calling hours.

Contributions in her name may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517 Topeka, KS, 66675 or the RVNA Hospice.