Wilton High School athletes heading to Division 1 colleges and universities next fall were honored Thursday, Nov. 9 in a signing ceremony at the WHS Little Theater. Proud families, friends and school officials watch the nine athletes from the Class of 2024 commit to their schools of choice, as WHS Athletic Director Bobby Rushton called it a day to “celebrate their hard work, dedication, unwavering commitment and passion to their particular sport.”

“Their journey to this point has been filled with countless hours of practice, sweat and sacrifice, and it has all led to this incredible milestone. We couldn’t be more proud as a high school and community to celebrate the beginning of an exciting chapter for these seniors,” Rushton said.

Pictured above in a photo by Gretchen McMahon Photography are the seniors who were part of the event: (back row, l-r) Connor Flanagan, lacrosse at University of Utah; Griffin Casey, diving at College of the Holy Cross; Jane Hughes, lacrosse at Lehigh University; Morgan Breakey, lacrosse at Bucknell University; and Ashleigh Masterson, lacrosse at University of California, Berkley; (front row, l-r) Josie Goldman, lacrosse at University of Pennsylvania; Addison Pattillo, lacrosse at University of North Carolina; Sarah Romeo, lacrosse at High Point University; and Riley Fitzgerald, field hockey at Georgetown University.

Field Hockey Advances in State Tournament

Wednesday evening, Nov. 8, the WHS field hockey team defeated Fairfield Ludlowe 7-2 in the first round of the Class L State Tournament. The team will move on to the quarterfinals, facing Ridgefield away at Tiger Hollow on Friday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m.

Girls Cross Country Finishes Second in States, Two Runners Head to New England Championships

The Wilton High School girls cross country team finished second at the CIAC Class L State Championships on Oct. 28. Wilton’s top-two runners, Mya Salvino and Jenna Mancuso, qualified for the New England Interscholastic Championships and will run this Saturday, Nov. 11 in Maine.

Girls Soccer Falls in First Round

Wilton High School girls soccer faced off against Ridgefield on Monday, Nov. 6, but failed to tame the Tigers, losing 0-1 in a tough match-up in the first round of the Class LL State Tournament.

Co-captain Fiona Gibbons carries the ball downfield as the Warriors were defeated in the first-round CIAC playoff game against Ridgefield in a 0-1 loss Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Mia Sommer gains ball possession in a tight contest against Ridgefield girls soccer Monday night at Tiger Hollow Stadium Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Wilton goalie Addison Von Loeser sends the ball in Monday night’s 1st Round CIAC soccer game vs Ridgefield Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Peter Reyes ran the ball into the end zone Friday Night at Jack Casagrande Field as the Warriors defeated McMahon Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Ryan Smith heads for the end zone in Wilton Football’s victory over Brien McMahon Friday night.Wilton Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography