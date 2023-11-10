The experiences and people he encountered growing up in Wilton not only helped lead him into his adult life, but for Stephen Camelio they also played a singular part in the creation of his first screenplay and film.

This Saturday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day, Camelio will be in town to take part in a screening of his movie Mending the Line in the Zellner Gallery at the Clune Performing Arts Center. The film, which centers on the story of a military veteran who discovers healing through a fly fishing sojourn in Montana, was both inspired by his father’s service history and Camelio’s own love of the sport.

“I’d love to honor the people connected to Wilton that taught me how to write, taught me how to fish,” Camelio said. “That’s one of the reasons we’re doing this.”

Now, a freelance writer who has called Bozeman, MT, home for many years, Camelio has returned to Wilton for the event. He’s planning to introduce the movie and possibly do a question-and-answer session after the screening.

The movie, which stars Brian Cox (of “Succession” fame), Wes Studi, Sinqua Wells and Perry Mattfeld, was directed by Joshua Caldwell. It was shot on location in Montana, as well as at the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton near San Diego, Calif.

Closer to home, many Wilton residents will know Camelio’s mother, Claire Camelio, a longtime fixture with the Wilton Public Schools as the former athletic secretary, as well as a continuing regular at the school’s volleyball games.

“She’s supported me,” he said. “She’s supported the community.”

Camelio speaks fondly of growing up in town since he was in fourth grade, having a proclivity for writing, and learning the craft through what he said were great Wilton teachers.

“It’s been a great community for us,” he said.

His father, Andy, was a well-known coach in the community who started the American Legion baseball team.

“My dad was in Vietnam and about 40 years after he went there he was diagnosed with cancer caused by Agent Orange exposure,” Camelio said. The illness manifested for about 10 years before he died in April of 2013.

Around that time, after having lived in New York City for a number of years, Stephen and his wife, Wendie, decided to take part in a long-term volunteer initiative with Yellowstone National Park. While the experience inspired them to make Montana their permanent home, it was also an opportunity for Camelio to learn about how fly fishing — one of his own passions — was discovered to help returning veterans as a therapeutic instrument.

A scene from “Mending the Line” being shot at U.S. Marine Camp Pendleton. Credit: Eros Hoagland / "Mending the Line"

Cinematographer Eve Cohen Credit: Eros Hoagland / "Mending the Line"

Actor Brian Cox stars in “Mending the Line” Credit: Eros Hoagland / "Mending the Line"

“Mending the Line” actors (from left) Brian Cox, Sinqua Wells and Perry Mattfeld Credit: Eros Hoagland / "Mending the Line"

“Mending the Line” actors (from left) Wes Studi and Sinqua Wells Credit: Eros Hoagland / "Mending the Line"

“First of all, to do it you usually have to be in the water (and) there’s just that calming aspect,” he said. “It’s very therapeutic. It’s very rhythmic. You get lost in that (and) you have to be in the moment.”

Consequently, focus on troubles and challenges tend to drift downstream, at least for a little while.

Doing his research, Camelio learned more through a Bozeman-based nonprofit called Warriors & Quiet Waters, which connects post-9/11 combat veterans and their families with fly fishing and other activities in nature.

“Even if it’s the Norwalk River, when you go back there you can feel like you’re away from the rest of the world,” he said, harkening back to his time growing up, “so it has all those aspects in it and it becomes very therapeutic.”

Along with working with the U.S. Marine Corps, getting the film produced included partnerships with several veterans organizations and a bevy of fly-fishing companies and groups, including the American Museum of Fly Fishing. Board member and Greenwich resident Mark Comora read the script and took on the role of executive producer for the project.

“He said if I could get it off the ground he would back me … He became good to his word,” Camelio said, expressing his excitement with the crew and cast behind the project as well.

“The actors are first class,” he said. “I mean some of the best actors in Hollywood, which is just amazing.”

“I could never have imagined having Brian Cox say the words that I wrote,” he said. “It’s kind of mind-blowing.”

Camelio said it was also thrilling to see the completed work on the big screen, beginning with a theatrical release in June, with the film now streaming on various services, including Amazon.

“It’s pretty amazing to see some of it,” he said, “Obviously it’s not exactly what I envisioned — in a good way and in different ways.”

While he originally had wanted to direct it himself, he discovered that Caldwell was able to bring things to the project he hadn’t envisioned.

“To see what Josh was able to do from what I wrote was amazing,” Camelio said, “and I’m forever in his debt.”

The 21-day production of the film included input from experts in both fly fishing and the military.

“Both those groups, they don’t go in for mistakes,” Camelio said. “They’re very focused on what they do and doing it right, so we worked with a fly fishing consultant, who is probably the best fly caster in the world … and we had the Marine Corps make sure that the war scene was done correctly.”

As a result, he said the movie had touched both groups in particular.

“It’s been really powerful,” he said. “The fly fishing community and the veteran community have been behind it on social media and (have had) just amazing reactions.”

“We’ve had people come up to us with tears in their eyes, whether they’ve served or had family members,” he said.

“I think we’ve made an impact,” he said. “It’s exciting and humbling, to say the least.”

“I’m just honored to be a part of it.”

The screening of “Mending the Line,” which is being held in cooperation with Wilton Public Schools and Socks for Soldiers, on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Clune Center, is free. In lieu of an admission fee, donations of new socks or new soccer balls, or direct contributions to Warrior & Quiet Waters, are encouraged.

Showtime is promptly at 6 p.m. with a reception starting at 5 p.m.