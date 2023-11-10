A group of Wilton residents has organized a community event to support victims of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack in Israel and the local Jewish community. Organizers hope residents of all faiths and backgrounds will gather on Sunday, Nov. 12 from 2-4 p.m. on the Town Green in Wilton Center in a peaceful show of unity and support at a time when anti-Semitic incidents are on the rise worldwide.

In addition to speakers, there will be some music and singing, as well as information on humanitarian aid and local resources.