In recent days, a group of 71 Wilton residents from 43 households has organized to approach Wilton’s Board of Selectmen (BOS) and Police Department (WPD) with concerns about Cannon Rd. and what the residents see as the failure of Town officials to adequately respond to ongoing issues with speeding cars and trucks on a curvy, hilly stretch of road.

Several of them attended Monday evening’s (Nov. 6) BOS meeting and spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting.

Stephen Georgeou, of 63 Cannon Rd., who identified himself as a representative of the group, kicked off the pubic comment. He said the issues on the road had been ongoing for “many years” and alluded to previous resident efforts to seek solutions.

“Little or no meaningful action has been taken and safety concerns have only increased,” Georgeou said. “We continue to believe there’s an opportunity to address this issue and improve safety on Cannon Rd.”

Georgeou gave each of the selectmen a printed copy of the residents’ letters along with a summary similar to the comments he delivered at the meeting. GOOD Morning Wilton obtained a copy and reviewed the hefty document, which contained detailed photographs, maps and data which the residents felt supported their views about the unsafe conditions.

Among the specific concerns cited by residents:

An overall increase in speed and volume of traffic

An increase in through trucks

Safety concerns for children at bus stops, pedestrians, cyclists and even residents at their mailboxes

Fear for drivers exiting driveways

Dangerous intersections

Diminished quality of life

Specifically, the group is requesting the Town take the following action:

Greater speed limit enforcement

A “no through trucks” designation for Cannon Rd.

Stop signs at the intersections of Sturges Ridge Rd . and Wampum Hill Rd.

. and A professional study of the road conditions (speed zones, curves and inclines) with recommended corrective action

Several other residents at the BOS meeting made comments echoing Georgeou’s, adding personal stories of close encounters. First Selectman-elect Toni Boucher, who was in the audience as an observer, was inspired to add her own comments about a narrowly avoided, head-on collision on Cannon Rd.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice advised the residents to approach the Wilton Police Commission.

“Most of these are police matters, or the traffic authority,” Vanderslice said, offering to pass the information on to Police Commission Chair Chris Giovino.

WPD Response

The residents’ letters were also sent to Police Chief Tom Conlon. GMW reached out to Conlon with questions about the WPD’s response to the residents’ concerns.

In fact, the WPD conducted a study last February. Conlon provided GMW with a copy of the Cannon Rd. site survey report, noting that Lt. Dave Hartman had done “a pretty extensive study reviewing roadway features, traffic counts and speeds, traffic accident data, as well as reviewing the concerns of residents in the area.”

At Hartman’s recommendation, Conlon says the WPD increased motor vehicle enforcement on Cannon Rd.

“Over the past year we have we have conducted over 50 motor vehicle stops and had over 20 selective enforcement assignments [SEU] in the area of Cannon Rd.” in which an officer is assigned to a specific area to conduct targeted traffic enforcement, Conlon explained.

“We have had continuous SEU assignments on Cannon Rd. over the past six months and will continue to do so,” Conlon said.

Conlon also reported that the WPD had placed a semi-permanent, digital speed radar sign on Cannon Rd. near Black Alder Ln., as well as temporary radar at various locations on Cannon Rd. over the past several months to alert drivers of their speeds.

“In the past, we have found this to be a very effective tool at reducing speeds,” Conlon said. “That being said, we will have continued dialogue with the residents of Cannon Rd. in an effort to try and make improvements to traffic safety in that area.”

The report shows that the department did consider designating the road as “no thru trucks,” but ultimately recommended against the measure, in part due to the belief that it would simply divert the trucks onto other local roads.

Conlon said the resident concerns being raised again would not be ignored, and made a point to assure residents that traffic safety is a priority throughout the town.

“We plan to reach out to the residents that brought the complaint and continue discussions with them,” he said. The topic may also be addressed at a future Police Commission meeting.

“We take all traffic safety complaints very seriously,” Conlon continued. “We have conducted over 290 SEU assignment this year in areas of town where we have had traffic safety concerns. On average we conduct over 400 traffic stops per month, in and effort to reduce traffic accidents and make roadways in Wilton safer.”