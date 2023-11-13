The Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps (WVAC) treated the residents of Ogden House to dinner on Wednesday, Oct. 11, serving up more than 40 meals and a fun evening for everyone. Residents enjoyed a chicken parmigiana and macaroni dinner with a side salad, and a Halloween cupcake for dessert.

WVAC sponsored a similar dinner in April for the residents Wilton Commons. Both residences offer affordable options for senior living in Wilton.

The WVAC event was planned and organized by Stephanie Rowe from the Wilton Social Services Department and Ogden House staff.

“We wanted to give back to the Wilton senior community residents whenever we can, when they are not in the need for our emergency services.” WVAC President John Miscioscia said.

The evening ended with a raffle of Stop-n-Shop gifts cards and senior favorite puzzles.

While the residents were grateful for the evening’s events, but it was just as meaningful for the WVAC volunteers.

“The WVAC members in attendance also had smiles on their faces to see how being waited on and fed made the residents feel catered to,” Miscioscia said, “A wonderful evening had by all.”

Credit: Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps

Credit: Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps

Credit: Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps