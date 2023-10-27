Rose Marie Verrilli, 92, a distinguished civic and business leader who was the first woman to serve as Wilton’s First Selectwoman, died peacefully after a short illness on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. She was the loving wife of Donald B. Verrilli, having recently celebrated 67 years of marriage.

Mrs. Verrilli was instrumental in the transition of Wilton from a rural hamlet to the vibrant suburban community it is today. She served in a variety of civic leadership roles leading the transition, including chair of the Wilton Sewer Authority during the construction of the town’s first sewers and chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission. She served three terms as First Selectwoman of Wilton and created the town’s first five-year capital improvement plan, which laid the foundation for much of the commercial and residential development of Wilton Center.

Following her final term as First Selectwoman, Mrs. Verrilli became an executive of Richardson-Vicks, a global pharmaceutical firm later acquired by Proctor & Gamble, serving as director of personnel services and other senior positions for a decade. She also served on the Board of Merchants Bank and Trust and was chair of the Southwest Area Commerce and Industry Association’s Business Dialogue.

Mrs. Verrilli was an active Board member of many of the area’s civic and charitable organizations, including the Wilton Family Y, Norwalk Hospital, the Greater Norwalk Community Foundation, the League of Women Voters, the Wilton Girl Scout Council and Our Lady of Fatima Church.

Mrs. Verrilli, affectionately known as “RM” to her family, was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who delighted in large family gatherings, surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren. She brightened holidays, birthdays and decades of summer gatherings on Nantucket with her glowing smile, charm and exceptional culinary skill. Through her virtue, abiding faith, concern for the less fortunate, commitment to the common good and respect for all whom she met, she set an unparalleled example of a life well lived that inspired her family and so many of her friends and colleagues in the Wilton community.

Mrs. Verrilli was born in Mamaroneck, NY, the daughter of Anna and James Murray. She graduated from the College of New Rochelle and received a graduate degree from the State University of New York in New Paltz.

Mrs. Verrilli is survived by her husband of 67 years, Donald, of Wilton, her five children and their spouses Donald Jr. (and Gail Laster) of Washington, D.C.; Patricia (and Joseph Wayland) of New York City, James (and Beth) of Cranford, New Jersey, John (and Jennifer) of Littleton, Massachusetts and Peter (and Suzanne) of Wilton; and 12 grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Catherine Harrington and her brothers James Murray and William Murray.

A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Oct. 30 at 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, in Wilton. Visitation before the Mass will begin at the Church at 11:30 a.m. An internment at Hillside Cemetery will follow the Mass.