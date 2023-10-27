Wilton’s largest business, tech manufacturer ASML, is putting $2.2 million into a hands-on science program it hopes will inspire young students in Wilton and other area schools to discover the fun and importance of science.

A press conference and demonstrations at Silvermine Dual Language Magnet School in Norwalk on Tuesday announced the partnership with Mad Science — a national STEM-education franchise that does in-school lessons. The investment, which is part of ASML’s “Junior Academy” tech education program, will provide lessons for students ages four to 12 at dozens of schools in Bridgeport, Danbury, Norwalk and Wilton.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring ASML Junior Academy to students at Wilton’s Cider Mill School, among other schools across Fairfield County,” said Brian Amero, program manager of society & community engagement for ASML.

He said that fourth-grade students at Cider Mill will receive six lessons throughout the year for the next three years, and possibly beyond.

“These lessons will offer students the opportunity to do hands-on experiments on topics ranging from magnets to electricity, to aerodynamics and coding, that have been specifically designed to ignite a spark of curiosity about technology,” he said.

Officials from ASML and Mad Science introduced the announcement to the fourth-grade class at Silvermine.

“Today we have an amazing opportunity for everyone in our community,” said Principal Yesenia Paredes.

“Raise your hand if you want to be a scientist,” she asked the students, who responded with enthusiasm.

After the introduction, the students — wearing Mad Science lab coats — retired to an activity room, where different science topics were introduced through a variety of hands-on activities.

“We at ASML believe that all children, all students, should have the opportunity to learn more about STEM … This program is going to bring a whole series of activities to you,” Cynthia Houston, head of human resources at ASML, told the students.

Having begun the program last year in the Netherlands, ASML will reach 30 schools in Connecticut this year, with work at an additional 20 expected by the third year of the program. Along with the Mad Science instructors, volunteers from ASML will also be taking part in the teaching.

“ASML is committed to supporting the communities where our employees live, work and play, and Wilton is a community of which we’re proud to be a member,” Amero said.

He said that he and Dr. Kevin Smith, the Superintendent of Wilton Public Schools, meet regularly to identify opportunities for collaboration.

“While ASML Junior Academy is the first project resulting from this partnership, it certainly won’t be the last,” Amero said.