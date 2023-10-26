This evening, (Thursday, Oct. 26) the Wilton League of Women Voters (LWV), Wilton Library, and GOOD Morning Wilton will co-sponsor a candidate forum at Wilton Library during which voters can hear from candidates running for positions on the Board of Selectmen and the Board of Finance

GOOD Morning Wilton will livestream the forum here starting at 7 p.m. It will also be streamed live on GOOD Morning Wilton‘s Facebook page.

The three organizations previously hosted a candidate forum featuring candidates running for seats on the Board of EducationTuesday, Oct. 24

GOOD Morning Wilton has a video recording of our livestream as well as clips by question, so viewers can easily find a particular topic they want to hear candidates speak about.

Join the Conversation

2 Comments

  1. Reply

    1. Yes, same as we did for the BOE debate, this will be live-streamed tonight and published in full and shorter question-by-question clips as well for tomorrow.

      Reply
Leave a comment
IMPORTANT: GMW requires commenters to use FULL, real, verifiable names and emails. Comments with pseudonyms, first names only, initials, etc. will NOT be approved. If you do not provide your FULL name, GMW will NOT publish your comment. (Email addresses will not be published.) Please refer to GMW's Terms of Use for our's full commenting and community engagement policy. Comments violating these terms will not be published at the discretion of GMW editors/staff. Comment approval may take up to 24 hours (sometimes longer). If your comment has not been approved by then, refer to the policy above before emailing GMW.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.