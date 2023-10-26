This evening, (Thursday, Oct. 26) the Wilton League of Women Voters (LWV), Wilton Library, and GOOD Morning Wilton will co-sponsor a candidate forum at Wilton Library during which voters can hear from candidates running for positions on the Board of Selectmen and the Board of Finance.

GOOD Morning Wilton will livestream the forum here starting at 7 p.m. It will also be streamed live on GOOD Morning Wilton‘s Facebook page.

The three organizations previously hosted a candidate forum featuring candidates running for seats on the Board of Education, Tuesday, Oct. 24.

GOOD Morning Wilton has a video recording of our livestream as well as clips by question, so viewers can easily find a particular topic they want to hear candidates speak about.