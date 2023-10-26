This story was compiled from an article contributed by Wilton Land Trust.

Throughout 2023, the Wilton Land Trust (WLT) orchestrated a series of impactful initiatives centered around New England Birds of Prey in collaboration with partners Wildlife in Crisis and the Sharon Audubon Center. After the successful release of three rehabilitated barred owls in the spring, the WLT followed up with a live raptor educational program in September and a heart-lifting release of three rehabilitated red-tailed hawks in October.

In the spring and fall, the trust organized three educational and recreational birding hikes on WLT preserves in partnership with Woodcock Nature Center and Wilton naturalist Joe Bear.

Trust Executive Director David McCarthy said that these endeavors showcased the organization’s commitment to wildlife preservation and fostered a deeper connection between the community and nature.

“The Wilton Land Trust exemplifies its dedication to its mission by tirelessly preserving and restoring local ecosystems, engaging in vital habitat restoration projects, and fostering a profound connection between people and nature,” he said.

That connection was center stage on Sept. 16, in an educational program that offered attendees a rare opportunity to witness these majestic and elusive birds up close and learn more about them from handlers from the Sharon Audubon Center.

Then, on Sunday, Oct. 08, Wilton Land Trust held an event in collaboration with Wildlife in Crisis to release into the wild three red-tailed hawks that had been rehabilitated after some sort of trauma. Each one had experienced something different, from broken wings to traumatic head injuries after being struck by a car, to rodenticide poisoning.

McCarthy told guests that conservation and wildlife preservation are “integral threads intricately woven into the fabric of Wilton,” and talked about how the preservation and maintenance of open space by the WLT directly contributes to the well-being and harmony of wildlife and the Wilton community.

“Conservation is a shared responsibility that enriches our lives and enhances our community,” McCarthy said. “The WLT works to nurture this connection, fostering a deep understanding of our mission to conserve the natural world and enrich the tapestry of Wilton.”

Before releasing the birds back into the wild, Wildlife in Crisis Director Dara Reid answered questions from the group about the animals’ habits and their role in the local ecosystem. “Land preservation is the most important thing we can do for wildlife, and we are grateful for the Wilton Land Trust’s important work preserving vital habitat,” Reid said.

The members and town officials who had been invited to the event were awed watching as Reid freed the birds one by one from their containers, with one hand securely holding its feet and the other supporting the bird’s back. After the birds’ last few moments with humans, Reid swung her arms toward the sky and let them go.

/ Credit: David McCarthy / Wilton Land Trust Credit: Tommy McCarthy / Wilton Land Trust

The first two Hawks found their wings seemingly instantly, catching the low breeze and powering themselves high into a position atop trees overlooking the trailhead. Following its toss into the sky, the third and final bird was a bit more unsteady at first, swooping low for a moment before finding a perch in a nearby pine tree, where it remained flapping its wings for a bit until getting the energy to lift itself through the tree line and up into the sky, off to reclaim its position as the apex predator of the New England skies.

“It was a heartwarming sight to see these beautiful birds take flight after their wounds were healed by Wildlife in Crisis. The Wilton Land Trust partnership with this wonderful organization shows how important it is to protect our open spaces so our animal kingdom can continue to thrive,” guest Toni Boucher said.

“It’s no exaggeration when I say that seeing those three majestic and magnificent birds, up close and at eye level, was an experience unlike any other I’ve ever had. Their prowess equaled their beauty as each took to the freedom of the skies,” Linda Rubinstein, a WLT member, said. “From now on, I will never see one soaring above without remembering that afternoon when I was privileged to witness something so sacred.”

Reid detailed the arduous journeys these birds had undertaken to reach this moment, taking great care in explaining how much of a threat rodenticides are not just to rodents by to other animals, including birds of prey, foxes, coyotes, bobcats, bears, weasels, and raccoons. Second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides (SGARS) keep blood from clotting and cause animals to bleed internally.

“Hawks and other predators are nature’s rodent control. Please do not use rodenticides,” she said.

Watching the birds as they took flight, Wilton Land Trust President Steve White was moved by witnessing something so close to his organization.

“Releasing the Red-tailed hawks back into their natural environment highlights the importance of our mission to protect open space,” he said.

Red-tailed hawks are a populous bird of prey, patrolling the skies from as far north as Alaska all the way down to Panama on the southern end of its range. They tend to take up residence in woodland edges (where woodlands meet open land) and open woodland, though they have been noted in habitats such as deserts and grasslands. Their elongated screech is distinctive and (at times) repetitive. While opportunistic eaters, in general, their favorite snacks are small mammals, particularly rodents — something Reid said can lead to trouble in residential areas.

The groups provided information about what people can do to make their property more friendly to hawks and other wildlife. They suggest leaving mature trees standing and preserving open space; leaving outdoor lights off at night, or installing motion detector lights; allowing lawn to revert to meadow; installing nest boxes; ridding the yard of netting and other potential hazards;, and providing water sources for wildlife.

Wildlife in Crisis also suggests methods than SGARs for rodent control without threatening the ecosystems, including live traps; Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol) as a direct alternative to SGARs; and peppermint and cinnamon oil as effective deterrents. The most important thing to do is figure out how rodents are entering a home and blocking those entryways with foam, steel wool, and permanent repairs.

More information about the nonprofit Wilton Land Trust and its activities is available on the WLT website.