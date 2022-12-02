OBITUARY: Stephen LaSala, Longtime Wilton Resident and Father of Four WHS Graduates

Stephen Henry Andrew LaSala passed away on Nov. 29, 2022. He was 60 years of age.

Steve was a loyal and loving husband, father and friend. His dedication to his family knew no bounds, and he considered his four children and their love for each other to be his life’s greatest accomplishment.

In addition to his family, Steve loved golf, birds of prey and wildlife in general (a quality he passed on to his four children), cigars with friends, and making people laugh.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Marianne; his children Stephen, Joseph, Michael and MaryJane; his grandchildren Stephen, James and Joseph; his daughters-in-law Virginia and Deanna; his parents Stephen and Joan; and his sister MaryLou Pagano. He was a cherished husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. His family is grateful for his life and in knowing that he is comforted by his beloved sister, Andrea, in heaven. He will be sorely missed and fondly remembered.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, from 3-7 p.m. at the Collins Funeral Home (92 East Ave., Norwalk). A mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church (229 Danbury Rd.).

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.