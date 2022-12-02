PHOTO OF THE DAY: Ambler Farm Greens Sale

Wilton’s own Christmas tree source is Ambler Farm. (It’s also GOOD Morning Wilton‘s source!) The Friends of Ambler Farm is hosting their second weekend of their Annual Greens Sale this weekend, open on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Ambler Farm’s executive director Ashley Kineon issued an invitation to the community. “Begin your holiday season by meeting your neighbors and leave the farm with new friends and freshly cut trees. Enjoy hot cider and sweet treats while you shop. The fire awaits you, and the holiday spirit will be burning brightly.”

After a two year hiatus, Ambler Farm has brought back the coveted North Carolina Fraser Firs, which come from a 500-acre tree farm in the mountains of Deep Gap, NC. The Farm is also selling its tried-and-true fragrant Balsams and Wreaths from Nova Scotia.

Ambler Farm (257 Hurlbutt St.) also offers an opportunity for people to get some holiday shopping done with seasonal offerings in its Ambler Shop, including the farm’s own homemade maple syrup. Visit the Ambler Farm website for more information.

GOOD Morning Wilton is a year-round sponsor of Ambler Farm.