William “Bill” Allen Keogh, of Wilton and a longtime Fairfield County resident, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the age of 64 due to natural causes. He is survived by his partner, Amy John; children, Nicolle (Andrew Kaess), Danielle (Raymond Provo and son, Aksel), Jackson, and Ava; and brothers, John, Doug, and Stephen. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Caroline, Elisa, and Lesley, and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Fay (née McDearman) and Judge John Keogh Jr.; and sister, Kathleen Quinn (née Keogh).



Bill was known by those closest to him for his intellect, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit. Born on May 10, 1958, he was raised in Norwalk, Connecticut and grew up enjoying skiing in Vermont with his family and spent summers visiting his grandparents and cousins in Mississippi. He was a 1976 graduate of Norwalk High School and established a successful landscaping business as a teenager, which he continued to grow into his early 20s. In 1983, he earned a B.S. in Industrial Technology from Central Connecticut State University, where he first discovered his passion for technology. During college, he competed as a team member and occasional coach on the USCSA Ski Team. Although he had a diverse taste in music, Bill was a bit of a Dead Head, and attended many Grateful Dead concerts throughout his teens and early adulthood.



After graduating from college, Bill became Director of Information Technology for the architectural consulting firm Merritt and Harris in New York City. In 1987, he founded Novaworks Computer Systems with a modest loan. As one of only 12 certified national retailers and service providers of Apple, Inc. computers at its start, Novaworks quickly grew into a successful business that at its height employed 50+ people who knew Bill as a fair and kind-hearted boss. Over his 30 years as Novaworks’ CEO, Bill navigated the highs and lows of the dot-com boom and the advent of Apple brick-and-mortars, during which time he transitioned the company into an authorized training center for Apple software programs. In recent years, he stepped away from the business and semi-retired, but remained industrious and always wore his entrepreneurial “what’s the best way that I can accomplish this” hat (or fedora).



Bill was an avid golfer and walked the course with his brothers and friends year-round, rain or shine. He was a member of Shorehaven Golf Club, where he aced the 17th hole one Saturday morning in the year 2000. Bill and his brother John won the 2013 Member-Member Golf Tournament, with Bill’s son, Jackson, caddying. At Shorehaven, Bill was appreciated by caddies for his relaxed attitude and never taking practice swings. He was also a longtime member of the Norwalk Ski Club, racking up awards over the years in Connecticut Ski Council InterClub races.

Bill was always conscious of his local community, twice exemplified in the ‘90s when Norwalk’s beloved Cranbury Park was threatened — first with a proposal to convert the park into soccer fields, and a second time with a proposal to cut down its trademark weeping beech “Monkey Tree.” Both times, Bill attended city council meetings and, to positive reception, gave impassioned speeches insisting that the park be left in its current state, for the enjoyment of all. On both occasions, the proposals were dismissed.



Bill was a beloved father and instilled a love of skiing, sports, music, creativity, and the outdoors in his four children. He served as a trusted life and career mentor into their teenage and adult years. He created many special memories and traditions with family at Okemo Mountain and throughout Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island, SoHo, Upstate New York, and at beaches throughout the east coast. He took special pride in hosting an annual Thanksgiving gathering with Amy, and they warmly opened their doors to dozens of family members, friends, and neighbors from all around the tri-state area.

Recently, Bill could often be found reading history, shooting photos, firing pottery in his homemade kiln, strumming his guitar, cultivating his “green” thumb, or wetting a fishing line. He will always be remembered for his unique sense of humor, infectious laugh, thoughtful perspective, and his love of family. He will be forever missed.

His family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 8, from 5-8 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home in Norwalk.