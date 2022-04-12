Last Saturday night (April 9) at Trackside Teen Center was the return of the venue’s signature Adult Only ’80s Night fundraiser and a successful night it was!

Droves of people busted out their costumes and put on their dancing shoes to attend this epic, in-person, community celebration. Eighties fans were treated to a special live performance by Burn Boot Camp — Wilton.

John Priest, Middlebrook teacher and programming director of Trackside was spinning the tracks and playing ’80s videos all night long, and the evening featured other special costumed ’80s stage performers!

“Not only was it a fun night out for all, the support from local sponsors and the community at large was incredible,” Lori Fields, Trackside Board of Directors vice president, said. “Trackside raised just over $26,000 in our biggest fundraiser to date. We’re so pleased as this level of meaningful support allows us to keep our mission of serving Wilton’s youth, going strong!

The Board of Trackside acknowledged that the evening’s success wouldn’t have been possible without the generous support of local sponsors, including Apella Capital, Georgetown Orthodontics, Burn Boot Camp, Fresh Greenlight, Mecha, bartaco, Barcelona Restaurant Group, Wilton Dental Associates, McMahon Ford Norwalk, Bayer & Black, Briggs Tire, Marked Promotions, Max Dental, Orems Diner, Wilton Hardware, Wilton Deli, Pinnochio’s, Baldanza Schoolhouse, Casper Co., and Uncle Leo’s.

Trackside is a private non-profit that focuses on the unique needs of teenagers during their most vulnerable years. Visit the Trackside website to learn more and get involved.