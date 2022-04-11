Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from April 1-7, 2022, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported 10 properties transferred to new owners.

The many noteworthy transactions included two non-residential properties along Danbury Rd. in North Wilton, as well as five homes that sold for well above Wilton’s median price. Lower price points were represented as well, with two condominiums selling for under $300,000.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

The Connecticut Humane Society (CHS) purchased 863-875 Danbury Rd. from Helen S. Allegrezza and the estate of Mary Rondos in two separate transactions, each for $650,000.

Last November, CHS obtained the zoning amendment and special permit needed for its plans to construct a new, 14,000-sq.ft. headquarters on the mostly wooded and hilly 18-acre site.

A short distance to the south, 529 Danbury Rd. also changed hands. The property, known as White Fences, was sold by the Girl Scouts of Connecticut, Inc., to Warriors Group, LLC. The principal of Warriors Group is listed as George Daniolos in State of Connecticut business records.

Town property records show the original residence on the site dates back to 1900, and is now operating as an “office condo” with multiple structures on the 3.5-acre site.

Among the eight residential property transfers — a relatively high number in recent months — prices were high. Five of the eight properties sold above $1.3 million, and two sold above $2.5 million.

97 Hickory Hill Road: Eric and Mary Beth Johnson to Laura Nisenbaum and David Langseth, for $1,355,000

82 Liberty Street (recent photo unavailable): Christopher D. and Nicola Thom to Albert J. and Marcella Cabral, for $1,725,000

47 Quail Ridge Road: Peter Maloney to Anthony D. and Jennifer Albano, for $1,405,000

306 Danbury Road, Unit 6: Cecilia Murray to Barbara Kimmel, for $815,000

2 Village Walk: Melissa Kennedy DePiano to Leo and Irina Marcoff, for $275,000

66 Saddle Ridge Road: Anthony D. and Jennifer Albano to Jonathan Burley (TR) for $2,530,000

4 Middlebrook Lane: Middlebrook Lane Associates, LLC, to Hugh H. Lim and Cindy Kwan, for $2,800,000.

98 Wilton Crest:Olivia Caruso to Manju Prakash, for $250,000