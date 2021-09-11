On the 20th Anniversary of September 11, We remember those Wilton lost

Twenty years ago today, our lives were forever changed by the reprehensible acts of terrorism inflicted on the soul of who we are as a nation, who we are as people, and–most painful for some — who we are as individuals.

Wilton lost five residents that day in the attacks at the World Trade Center Twin Towers on September 11, 2001: Edward Fergus, Peter C. Fry, John Henwood, John F. Iskyan and Edward P. York. Many of us lost friends, someone we knew or our sense of peace and place in the world.

Today, remember those who were killed — first responders, innocent victims, co-workers, family, friends, or simply those heroes of innocence who were taken from us by unimaginable, horrible evil. Let the memory of those who perished challenge you to make the world a better place in their stead.

What lives on and tells the story is the most important. What was yesterday can be gone but what is today is built on the heartache we’ve experienced and triumphed over.

Wilton’s annual remembrance ceremony will be held today by Wilton Firefighters Local 2233 and the Wilton Fire Department to remember the Emergency Responders and Wilton residents killed in the September 11, 2001 attacks. The tribute will take place at Fire Department headquarters at 236 Danbury Road at 10 a.m. at the town’s 9/11 Memorial Monument.