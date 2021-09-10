Officials: Restoration Work will Likely Close WHS Stadium Track and Field for Four Weeks

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice wanted to make sure she was the town official who had to break the bad news to Wilton residents. Thursday, she emailed an update explaining that post-storm restoration of the Wilton High School stadium track and field would require closing both amenities for up to four weeks.

“It was important to acknowledge that I am ultimately accountable and any frustration with the work throughout this process should be on me,” she told GOOD Morning Wilton.

Her email explained in extensive detail what’s involved in restoring and repairing the turf field and track after excessive rainfall during Hurricane Ida washed away much of the coconut husk infill and saturated the turf with mud.

While the damage was caused by an extreme natural event, Vanderslice understands that many residents may be frustrated by what happened. Closing the field for so long will mean disruption to WHS and youth sports, and to other residents who use the track.

“We have a great team that will be doing all they can to complete the restoration as quickly as they can, but the loss of the field and the track for up to four weeks is difficult and disruptive. It’s particularly difficult for residents who regularly use the facilities, especially student-athletes and their parents. They deserve to have all the information and an honest assessment about the time frame,” she told GMW.

Some residents saw the closure as evidence that Wilton needs more turf fields, pointing to other nearby towns that have several more turfed athletic facilities.

Moreover, the track surface is only a little over four weeks brand new and was just recently reopened after the town closed the facility over the summer to replace the track at a cost of $973,300. Officials cut the ribbon on Aug. 25.

In her update, Vanderslice wrote that several of the professionals involved in developing a response plan are principals with the firms that originally consulted on and installed Wilton’s two turf fields and track. She said they have been very responsive and will be involved in the restoration as it proceeds.

Work to repair the field has already begun, including cleaning and removal of the dirt and mud from the turf blades. While many residents reached out to town officials to offer their help in order to expedite the restoration process, Vanderslice explained that in order to prevent further damage to the turf and track, the town can only turn to the trained professionals who installed the amenities. She thanked them for their patience.

“Many of you have generously reached out to offer your labor to assist with the restoration. It is greatly appreciated, but unfortunately as documented … , our high-performance surfaces require individuals with specialized training using specialized tools.”

She also provided a video clip of cleanup work already underway.

Vanderslice explained that she’s not concerned about how the restoration will be funded, as it’s likely that FEMA will cover a large portion of the cost and the town already has secured some budget savings from other budgeted areas.

Below is the full text of Vanderslice’s update: