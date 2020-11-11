One Week After Election Day, Veterans Day Reminds Us Who Secured Our Democratic Rights and Freedoms

That Veterans Day arrives just one week after Election Day allows us the privilege of remembering exactly why we need to thank the women and men who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

They have served in order to preserve our precious right to exercise our democratic voices. Casting a vote is a gift for which we owe them our thanks, for their dedication and sacrifice that upholds our democratic principles and practices.

With the pandemic this year, the traditional celebrations of American veterans are different–there’s no parade, nor are there any school assemblies. Wilton’s American Legion Post 86 will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Green in Wilton Center on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 10:30 a.m. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be practiced.