Online Memorial Service Scheduled for WHS’s Cesar Jimenez on Wednesday [OBITUARY]

A memorial service for Cesar A. Jimenez will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle in Norwalk, CT on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m. An online viewing of the service will be made available.

The beloved 33-year employee of the Wilton Public School district died unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Jimenez, age 62, was born in Aguadas, Colombia and came to the United States in 1981 where he married his childhood sweetheart, Gloria. He was a life long advocate for the importance of education, completing his Bachelor’s degree in 2009 from Southern Connecticut State University at the age of 51.

Cesar loved spending time with his friends and family; he made time for his loved ones no matter how busy his day was. Cesar was altruistic, giving back to his parish at St. Thomas the Apostle and donating clothes, classroom supplies and equipment to schools in his hometown Aguadas, Caldas.

He is survived by his two children Jessica and Alexander Jimenez, their mother Gloria Jimenez, as well as siblings: Jose Mario, Ruben Dario, Jorge Uriel, Hernando, Angela Maria, Martha Lucia, Luz Elena, Gloria Ines and Alba Marina and the entire Carmona Family. He is predeceased by his brother Ramiro and his parents Nora and Alonso.

Friends can meet with the family Wednesday from 9:30-10 a.m. prior to the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Ave., Norwalk. Friends are also entitled to view the services remotely online.

Visit the Raymond Funeral Home website to leave an online condolence for the family. The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to a gofundme effort for a family friend.

The Raymond Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk has been entrusted with arrangements.