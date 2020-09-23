 Scarecrow Fest to Return to Wilton for 2020 

The Wilton Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of the popular Scarecrow Fest this fall in Wilton Center.

In cooperation with the Wilton Historical Society, the Town of Wilton, Parks and Recreation, and the Department of Public Works, the scarecrow fest will run from Oct. 16 through Nov. 2.

Scarecrow kits may be purchased in person from the Chamber of Commerce (86 Old Ridgefield Rd.), online, by calling 203.762.0567, or via email.

The cost of the kit is $40 and includes the wooden post frame and hay to build the scarecrow.

As in years past, entry is open to businesses, groups, non-profit organizations, schools, teams, and members of the public.

Registration and payment must be received by the Chamber by Oct. 1. Kits may be picked up from Oct. 6-7 at the Wilton Historical Society (224 Danbury Rd.), from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. only.

Finished scarecrows must be delivered to the Historical Society on Oct. 14-15 only, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The scarecrows will be put up in the center of town on Friday, Oct. 16, where they will remain through Nov. 2.

“We are pleased to present our Scarecrow fest again this year. The scarecrows really add to the fall festive spirit in town and help make the village come alive,” said Camille Carriero, the assistant director of the Wilton Chamber.