As Registrars Gear Up for Upcoming Elections, Voters Can Check Registrations

In preparation for the Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, Presidential Election, Wilton’s registrars of voters Annalisa Stravato and Karen Birck will open their office between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, for the purpose of revising and completing a correct list of all electors who will be entitled to vote at the upcoming state election. Voters may also stop in or call the Registrars’ office at any time during normal business hours to check their voter registration information.

*Due to the Town of Wilton’s response to COVID-19, Town Hall is open for business but closed to public entry. Voters may come to Town Hall’s rear entrance and call the registrars’ office. The registrars will come out to meet visitors in person outside.

The Nov. 3 election will include the offices of President of the United States, U.S. Representative in Congress, State Senator, State Representative, and Registrar of Voters. All three Wilton polling places–Wilton High Field House, Middlebrook School Gymnasium, and Cider Mill School Gymnasium–will be open for voting from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Additionally, the registrars will offer Election Day Registration at Town Hall from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Wilton voters may use the Secretary of State’s Voter Registration Look Up to check their registration and polling place. For those who will be absent Wilton on Nov. 3, absentee ballot applications are available from the Wilton Town Clerk’s office or online. Ballots will be sent out beginning Oct. 2, 2020.

For more information, contact Wilton’s Registrars of Voters at 203.563.0111 for election-related questions and Wilton’s Town Clerk at 203.563.0106 with absentee ballot related questions.